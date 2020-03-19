Interviurile Business24.ro
Negociatorul UE pentru Brexit, Michel Barnier, are coronavirus

Negociatorul UE pentru Brexit Michel Barnier a anuntat, joi, ca este infectat cu noul coronavirus.

Anuntul a fost facut intr-o postare pe Twitter. Michel Barnier a transmis ca se simte bine si ca are o stare de spirit buna.

Barnier a precizat ca atat el, cat si echipa sa urmeaza toate instructiunile pe care le-au primit. "Vom trece impreuna prin asta", a mai scris pe Twitter el.

I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.

For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.- Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020

