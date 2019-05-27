Interviurile Business24.ro
Macroeconomie|Guvern|Administratie|Energie|Legislatie|Taxe si impozite|Sanatate|Mediu|International|Top
HOT TOPICS
Telekom ia in calcul plecarea din Romania. Abonatii ar urma sa fie impartiti intre Orange si Digi Telekom ia in calcul plecarea din Romania. Abonatii ar urma sa fie impartiti intre Orange si Digi
Innovation Labs 2019 si-a desemnat castigatorii in cadrul Demo Day Innovation Labs 2019 si-a desemnat castigatorii in cadrul Demo Day
Laptaria cu Caimac - castigatoarea votului public in cadrul Galei Made in Romania: Liga BVB Laptaria cu Caimac - castigatoarea votului public in cadrul Galei Made in Romania: Liga BVB
Economie >  Guvern >  Stiri Guvern

Cine a castigat alegerile in tarile din UE - estimari

Cine a castigat alegerile in tarile din UE - estimari
51% dintre alegatorii europeni s-au prezentat la urne incepand de joi si pana duminica seara, pentru a-si alege reprezentantii in Parlamentul European (PE).

AFP prezinta scorul si numarul de mandate la care pot spera partidele pe baza sondajelor din state membre UE in care sunt disponibile.

GERMANIA - 96 de mandate

Uniunea Crestin Democrata (CDU) - Uniunea Crestin Sociala (CSU) 28,60% - 28 mandate
Alianta 90/Verzi - 20,90% - 21 mandate
Partidul Social Democrat (SPD) - 15,30% - 15 mandate
Alternativa pentru Germania (AfD) - 10,80% - 11 mandate
Die Linke - 5,40% - 5 mandate
Partidul Liberal Democrat - 4,40% - 5 mandate
PARTI - 2,30% - 2 mandate
Alegatori liberi - 2,20% - 2 mandate
Partidul Protectie Animalelor - 1,50% - 2 mandate
Partidul Ecologist Democrat - 1,10% - 1 mandat
Partidul Familiilor din Germania - 0,80% - 1 mandat
Volt Germania - 0.60% - 1 mandat
Partidul Piratilor - 0,60% - 1 mandat

FRANTA - 74 mandate

Rassemblement national - 24,20% - 24 mandate
La Republique en marche, Modem - 22,40?% - 23 mandate
Europe Ecologie - Les Verts - 12,70% - 13 mandate
Les Republicains (LR) - 8,50% - 8 mandate
Parti socialiste, Nouvelle Donne, Place publique - 6,20% - 6 mandate
La France Insoumise (LFI), Gauche republicaine socialiste - 6,20% - 5 mandate

REGATUL UNIT - 73 mandate

Partidul Brexitului - 31,60% - 24 mandate
Partidul Laburist (Labour) - 19,10% - 14 mandate
Liberal-Democrati - 18,90% - 15 mandate
Partidul Conservator - 12,40% - 10 mandate
Partidu Verde - 9,80% - 4 mandate

SPANIA - 54 de mandate

Partidul Socialist Muncitoresc din Spania (PSOE) - 28,40% - 18 mandate
Partidul Popular (PP) - 11 mandate
Ciudadanos - 16,00% - 9 mandate
Coaliatia Uniti Noi Putem, Stanga Unita si Equo - 12,40% - 7 mandate
Vox - 6,50% - 4 mandate
Stanga Republicana din Catalonia, Blocul nationalist galitian - 6,00% - 3 mandate
Coalitia pentru o Europa Solidara (partide regionaliste) - 3,10% - 1 mandat
Partidul democrat european catalan - 2,80% - 1 mandat

OLANDA - 26 mandate

Partidul Muncii (PvdA) - 18,10% - 5 mandate
Partidul Popular pentru Libertate si Democratie (VVD) - 15,00% - 4 mandate
Apel Crestin Democrat - 12,30% - 4 mandate
Forum pentru Democratie - 11,00% - 3 mandate
Stanga Verde 10,50% - 3 mandate
Uniunea Crestina, Partidul Politic Reformat (SGP) - 7,90% - 2 mandate
Democrati 66 (D66) - 6,30% - 2 mandate
Partidul pentru Libertate (PVV) - 4,10% - 1 mandat
50PLUS - 4,10% - 1 mandat
Partidul Socialist ...citeste mai departe despre "Cine a castigat alegerile in tarile din UE - estimari" pe Ziare.com

Ti-a placut acest articol? Urmareste Business24 si pe Facebook! Comenteaza si vezi in fluxul tau de noutati de pe Facebook cele mai noi si interesante articole de pe Business24.
Sursa: Business24
Articol citit de 128 ori
Citeste mai multe desprealegeri europarlamentare 2019

Personalitati
Recomandari
Parteneri
Publicitate
Copyright © 2019 Business24.ro
Termeni si conditii|Confidentialitate|Cookie
Arhiva  |  Contact  |  Despre noi
Platforma pentru solutionarea online a litigiilor