Cine a castigat alegerile in tarile din UE - estimari

51% dintre alegatorii europeni s-au prezentat la urne incepand de joi si pana duminica seara, pentru a-si alege reprezentantii in Parlamentul European (PE).
AFP prezinta scorul si numarul de mandate la care pot spera partidele pe baza sondajelor din state membre UE in care sunt disponibile.
GERMANIA - 96 de mandate
Uniunea Crestin Democrata (CDU) - Uniunea Crestin Sociala (CSU) 28,60% - 28 mandate
Alianta 90/Verzi - 20,90% - 21 mandate
Partidul Social Democrat (SPD) - 15,30% - 15 mandate
Alternativa pentru Germania (AfD) - 10,80% - 11 mandate
Die Linke - 5,40% - 5 mandate
Partidul Liberal Democrat - 4,40% - 5 mandate
PARTI - 2,30% - 2 mandate
Alegatori liberi - 2,20% - 2 mandate
Partidul Protectie Animalelor - 1,50% - 2 mandate
Partidul Ecologist Democrat - 1,10% - 1 mandat
Partidul Familiilor din Germania - 0,80% - 1 mandat
Volt Germania - 0.60% - 1 mandat
Partidul Piratilor - 0,60% - 1 mandat
FRANTA - 74 mandate
Rassemblement national - 24,20% - 24 mandate
La Republique en marche, Modem - 22,40?% - 23 mandate
Europe Ecologie - Les Verts - 12,70% - 13 mandate
Les Republicains (LR) - 8,50% - 8 mandate
Parti socialiste, Nouvelle Donne, Place publique - 6,20% - 6 mandate
La France Insoumise (LFI), Gauche republicaine socialiste - 6,20% - 5 mandate
REGATUL UNIT - 73 mandate
Partidul Brexitului - 31,60% - 24 mandate
Partidul Laburist (Labour) - 19,10% - 14 mandate
Liberal-Democrati - 18,90% - 15 mandate
Partidul Conservator - 12,40% - 10 mandate
Partidu Verde - 9,80% - 4 mandate
SPANIA - 54 de mandate
Partidul Socialist Muncitoresc din Spania (PSOE) - 28,40% - 18 mandate
Partidul Popular (PP) - 11 mandate
Ciudadanos - 16,00% - 9 mandate
Coaliatia Uniti Noi Putem, Stanga Unita si Equo - 12,40% - 7 mandate
Vox - 6,50% - 4 mandate
Stanga Republicana din Catalonia, Blocul nationalist galitian - 6,00% - 3 mandate
Coalitia pentru o Europa Solidara (partide regionaliste) - 3,10% - 1 mandat
Partidul democrat european catalan - 2,80% - 1 mandat
OLANDA - 26 mandate
Partidul Muncii (PvdA) - 18,10% - 5 mandate
Partidul Popular pentru Libertate si Democratie (VVD) - 15,00% - 4 mandate
Apel Crestin Democrat - 12,30% - 4 mandate
Forum pentru Democratie - 11,00% - 3 mandate
Stanga Verde 10,50% - 3 mandate
Uniunea Crestina, Partidul Politic Reformat (SGP) - 7,90% - 2 mandate
Democrati 66 (D66) - 6,30% - 2 mandate
Partidul pentru Libertate (PVV) - 4,10% - 1 mandat
50PLUS - 4,10% - 1 mandat
