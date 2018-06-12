REALTY Forum: 15% discount for all Business24 readers!

It is our pleasure to invite you to the 17th edition of the REALTY Forum organized by Business Review. The event will take place on June 19 at Sheraton Bucharest Hotel, Platinum Hall, starting with 8:30 am.
Developers, investors and consultants will come together to share insights on major new investment projects on the local real estate market, new trends shaped by the internal migration of specialists, the hottest business opportunities in the industry and the office of the future.
This year REALTY Forum will focus on the office, residential, commercial and industrial markets in Bucharest, but also on those in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Brasov to see what makes them so attractive to investors and what it means for the market overall.15% discount for all Business24 readers (prices starting from 119 Euro + VAT instead of 140 Euro + VAT)
.Program8:30 - 9:00 Registration9:00 - 9:45 Major NEW investment projects on the local real estate market09:45 - 10:30 How the internal migration of Romanian specialists shapes new real estate trends10:30 - 10:45 Coffee break | Networking10:45 - 13:00 Bucharest vs. secondary cities: the new battleground on the Romanian real estate market13:00 - 13:30 Lunch | Networking13:30 - 14:30 Office of the futureConfirmed speakers include:
- Antoniu Panait, Managing Director, Vastint
- Sebastian Dragomir, Director | Office Advisory, Colliers International Romania
- Florian Nitu, Managing Partner, Popovici Nitu Stoica&Asociatii
- Gabriel Tomescu, CEO, BMF Grup
- Dorel Nita, Head of Real Estate Analysis Division, imobiliare.ro
- Andreea Paun, Managing Partner, Griffes
- Karol Skiba, Investment Director, CVI
- Lori Collin, Senior Advisor, Lion's Head
- Marcel Ionescu Heroiu, Senior Urban Development Specialist, World Bank Group
- Marius Cristea, Senior Urban Development Specialist, World Bank Group
- Alexandru Talmazan, Managing Partner, Wrightson Group
- Dorin Stefan, Architect&Owner, DSBA
- Marian Orzu, Managing Partner, Dunwell
For more information about the conference, agenda and list of speakers, please visit http://business-review.eu/br-events/realty-forum
