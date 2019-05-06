Printul Harry este tatic. Meghan Markle a nascut

Meghan Markle si printul Harry au devenit parinti, luni.
Ducesa de Sussex a nascut un baietel, a anuntat Palatul Buckingham. Bebelusul cantareste 3,26 kg, conform anuntului facut pe contul de Instagram al celor doi.
Conform mesajului, atat Meghan, cat si bebelusul se simt foarte bine si ducesa a multumit oamenilor pentru sprijinul oferit in timpul sarcinii.
"Ducesa Meghan si copilul sunt sanatosi si se simt bine", se arata in mesaj.
Pe contul de Facebook
al Familiei Regale se anunta ca bebelusul s-a nascut la ora 05:26 (ora Marii Britanii).
Bebelusul printului Harry nu va avea titlu de Alteta Regala sau print. Asta s-ar putea intampla doar daca va dori regina Elisabeta a II-a. In schimb, baiatul ar putea folosi un titlu nobiliar al lui Harry - Earl of Dumbarton.
Vezi aceasta postare pe Instagram We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days. O postare distribuita de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) pe Mai 6, 2019 at 6:37 PDT
